Auxier Asset Management Purchases 1,636 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $201.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

