Auxier Asset Management Purchases 155 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.75.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.