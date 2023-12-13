Auxier Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 3.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $483.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

