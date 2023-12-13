Auxier Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,860 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $254.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

