Auxier Asset Management Buys 2,371 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

