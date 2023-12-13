Auxier Asset Management Buys 1,400 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,352,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $34,739,662.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,047,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,366,723.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock worth $279,521,351. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.