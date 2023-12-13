Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

