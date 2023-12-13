Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Financial Survey

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -10.19% -3.57% -1.23% Augusta Gold N/A -6.83% -2.98%

Volatility and Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.79%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Augusta Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $3.03 billion N/A $49.10 million ($2.10) -2.73 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$19.72 million ($0.04) -13.25

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Augusta Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits. The company owns and operates six polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil; and one located in the State of Mato Grosso in Brazil. It also owns and operates three zinc smelters comprising one located in Cajamarquilla in Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil, which recovers and produces metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products, such as sulfuric acid. The company also exports its products. Its products are used in civil construction, transportation, energy, agriculture, health, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

