Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.68.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

