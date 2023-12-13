Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

