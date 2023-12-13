Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes $494,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.26.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

