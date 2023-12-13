Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Takes $339,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22,193.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 71,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,212,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,914,000 after buying an additional 80,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $279.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

