Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases Shares of 13,218 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,137,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

