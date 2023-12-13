Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $331.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $300.76 and its 200 day moving average is $310.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

