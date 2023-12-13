Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $256.52 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

