Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

