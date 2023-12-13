Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWO opened at $235.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

