Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

