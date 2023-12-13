Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $602,000 in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned 0.12% of First Mid Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FMBH opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.