Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $4.29 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,000. Science Applications International comprises approximately 3.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned about 0.07% of Science Applications International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.0 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $136.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

