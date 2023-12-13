Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $399,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $214,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $625,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 864,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.11.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $261.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

