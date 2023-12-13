Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $363,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $343.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.78. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

