Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $240,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,969 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $677,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

