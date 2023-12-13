Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Acquires Shares of 8,990 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.