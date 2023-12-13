ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 250,440 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

