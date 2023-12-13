Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.01. 828,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,143,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Specifically, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,258.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,738 shares of company stock worth $350,180. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

