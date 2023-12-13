Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.