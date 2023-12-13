Analyzing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and PHINIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 36.53 -$147.30 million ($0.67) -1.02 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A $3.95 6.85

PHINIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.3% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 PHINIA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.62, indicating a potential upside of 135.77%. PHINIA has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.04%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than PHINIA.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -5,089.69% -51.10% -47.70% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PHINIA beats Aeva Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies



Aeva Technologies, Inc. designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Mountain View, California.

About PHINIA



PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

