Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Analog Devices worth $411,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

