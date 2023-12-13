American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Ulrich Trogele Purchases 5,015 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ulrich Trogele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Vanguard alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Ulrich Trogele bought 2,488 shares of American Vanguard stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,004.40.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.09 million, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Vanguard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Vanguard

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.