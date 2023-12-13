American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.