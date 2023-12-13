Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 831.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 43,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 86,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,449,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

