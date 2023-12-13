Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 193.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 126,811 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

