Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Raymond Mikulich Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00.

Raymond Mikulich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Raymond Mikulich bought 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$38.50 per share, with a total value of C$57,750.00.

Altus Group stock opened at C$39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,301.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.15. Altus Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$61.60.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.20). Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of C$185.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1345123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

