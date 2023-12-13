Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold Sells 41,063 Shares

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $711,211.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

ALPN stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.37. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 61,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

