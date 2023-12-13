Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Splunk accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 91.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $152.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.12, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.