Alpha Square Group S LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Alpha Square Group S LLC reduced its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. DigitalOcean comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.05% of DigitalOcean worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,477. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -122.62, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Oppenheimer raised DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

