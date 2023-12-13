Alpha Square Group S LLC Buys Shares of 600 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $476.57 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,042 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,342. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

