Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.50

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALKT shares. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $526,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

