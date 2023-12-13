Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $8.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.86%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

