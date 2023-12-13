Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 297.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 186,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.8% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $16,861,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 79.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

ABNB stock opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

