Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

