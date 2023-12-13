Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) versus Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Head to Head Survey

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) and Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $19.98 million 0.26 -$25.41 million ($13.33) -0.15 Merck KGaA $23.43 billion 0.81 $3.50 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Merck KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Agile Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Merck KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -69.73% N/A -188.07% Merck KGaA 13.48% 10.72% 5.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agile Therapeutics and Merck KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 312.62%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Agile Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors. Its Healthcare segment designs and develops medicines and intelligent devices for treatment of various therapeutics, such as oncology, neurology and immunology, endocrinology, and general medicines. The company's Electronic segment provides semiconductor solutions, such as semiconductor materials, delivery systems and services, and intermolecular services for semiconductor and polymer removal chemistries applications; and display solutions comprising liquid crystals, OLED and quantum materials, reactive mesogens, photoresist materials, smart antenna, and dynamic liquid crystal glazing products, as well as offers liviFlex, a flexible platform, which offers a range of display materials. This segment also provides surface solution, such as cosmetics, effect pigments, and functional solutions; architecture solutions, including switchable windows; and automotive solutions. In addition, it has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmihKline plc to develop and commercialize active ingredients in immune-oncology; in-licensing agreement with Debiopharm International SA for developing drug candidates for the treatment of head and neck cancer; and out-licensing agreement with MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG for developing a drug candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. Merck KGaA operates as a subsidiary of E. Merck KG.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.