Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of Aditxt stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Aditxt has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.99) by ($42.78). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 3,946.13% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt in the third quarter valued at $350,000.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

