ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Up 6.6%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.46 and last traded at C$6.27. 109,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 23,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get ADF Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADF Group

ADF Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The firm has a market cap of C$116.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of C$82.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.