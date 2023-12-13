Addison Capital Co Sells 94 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,661.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 259,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,802,000 after buying an additional 245,162 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $147.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

