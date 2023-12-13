Addison Capital Co Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

