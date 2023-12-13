Addison Capital Co Lowers Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 99,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,458,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,619,000 after acquiring an additional 724,182 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

