Addison Capital Co Grows Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Addison Capital Co increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

TOTL stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

