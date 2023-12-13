Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.78. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $343.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

